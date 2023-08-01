Home World

France to start evacuating citizens from Niger on Tuesday

The decision to move citizens out was prompted by attacks on the French embassy in Niamey, and the closure of Niger's airspace which made regular departures impossible.

Published: 01st August 2023 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

France_Niger

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: France will begin evacuating its nationals from Niger on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said after a coup there last week toppled the country's pro-Western leader.

The decision to move citizens out was prompted by attacks on the French embassy in Niamey, and the closure of Niger's airspace which made regular departures impossible, the ministry said in a statement.

France had earlier on Tuesday said that it was preparing an evacuation "in the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey" but gave no time frame.

The foreign ministry said France was offering to evacuate other European nationals wanting to leave.

ALSO READ | France warns will retaliate if its interests attacked in Niger

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by his own presidential guard in a third coup in as many years in the Sahel, following putsches in neighbouring fellow former French colonies Mali and Burkina Faso.

Former colonial power France and the United States have between them deployed 2,600 soldiers in Niger to battle jihadists.

Niger's junta on Monday accused France of seeking to "intervene militarily" to reinstate Bazoum, which French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna denied.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday vowed "immediate and uncompromising" action if French citizens or interests were attacked, after thousands rallied outside the French embassy in Niamey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niger coup France Niger
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp