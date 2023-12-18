One more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli airstrike

By Online Desk

Palestinian journalist Haneen Al Qashtan was killed along with her family in an Israeli airstrike on their house in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Gaza's Media Office said Sunday.

The statement, according to Anadolu Agency, noted that the number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has now reached 95.

In a previous statement, the media office said Israel has intentionally killed journalists in Gaza with the aim of silencing the Palestinian narrative, concealing the truth and preventing news and information from reaching regional and international public opinion.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

ALSO READ | 'Information being murdered in Gaza', says Journalists federation; Calls for demonstration in Paris demanding immediate ceasefire

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Palestinian journalist Haneen Al Qashtan was killed along with her family in an Israeli airstrike on their house in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Gaza's Media Office said Sunday. The statement, according to Anadolu Agency, noted that the number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has now reached 95. In a previous statement, the media office said Israel has intentionally killed journalists in Gaza with the aim of silencing the Palestinian narrative, concealing the truth and preventing news and information from reaching regional and international public opinion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. ALSO READ | 'Information being murdered in Gaza', says Journalists federation; Calls for demonstration in Paris demanding immediate ceasefire At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities. The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp