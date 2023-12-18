Home World

One more Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli airstrike

The statement, according to Anadolu Agency, noted that the number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has now reached 95.

Published: 18th December 2023 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

'From north to south, a cemetery for journalists': Nearly 70 journalists killed by Israel in Gaza

FILE - Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh holds his grandson killed in an Israeli airstrike. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Palestinian journalist Haneen Al Qashtan was killed along with her family in an Israeli airstrike on their house in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Gaza's Media Office said Sunday.

In a previous statement, the media office said Israel has intentionally killed journalists in Gaza with the aim of silencing the Palestinian narrative, concealing the truth and preventing news and information from reaching regional and international public opinion.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

