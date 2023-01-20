Home World

US announces another USD 2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The aid contains night vision devices, small arms and ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced another military assistance package of USD 2.5 billion for Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression, taking the total US military assistance to USD 27.5 billion.

"This assistance package will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional armoured vehicles, including Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.

The package also includes critical additional air defence support for Ukraine, including more Avenger air defence systems, and surface-to-air missiles, as well as additional munitions for NASAMS that the United States has previously provided, he said.

It also contains night vision devices, small arms and ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Blinken said in a statement.

"This package, which totals USD 2.5 billion, will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented approximately USD 27.5 billion since the beginning of the administration," he said.

"The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine. We have seen incredible solidarity from our allies and partners, including at today's Ukraine Defence Contact Group, and we applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together to make significant contributions to support Ukraine," he added.

In a separate statement, the Pentagon said the Kremlin's most recent air attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure again demonstrate the devastating impact of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine.

This package provides additional NASAMS munitions and Avenger air defence systems to help Ukraine counter a range of short and medium-range threats and bolster its layered air defence, it said.

"The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armoured capability," the Pentagon said.

