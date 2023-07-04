AI is the new buddy for doctors

Sinduja Jane and Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

For centuries, doctors across the globe have been embracing advancements in the medical field to improve the quality of healthcare. New vaccines to improve resistance against diseases, new imaging technologies to improve diagnosis, new surgery techniques to reduce the scars and also bring down time required to recuperate, are among the countless innovations. It is no surprise that, in the same stride, the use of AI in the health sector is steadily rising.

The biggest advantage of AI tools help doctors and patients save time and money, as patients in remote villages need not travel to the city to meet specialists to find out if they need further treatment. For example, an ophthalmologist has to dilate the eyes of a patient before examining them to tell if diabetes has affected the retina.

However, using artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostic tools, the process has become simpler and quicker. A trained technician can use AI tools to screen a patient, while a doctor located in another city can look at the results and decide on the diagnosis.

From operation theatres to wards, from cardiology to ophthalmology to orthopaedics, AI tools have been integrated into several functions across hospitals in the country, particularly in Chennai, a hub for medical tourism. “AI tools will definitely be a good assistant to the doctor. It cannot replace the doctor, but can only be a guiding tool, as human interaction is critical.

Decision making can be faster and more accurate. The cost of care may also come down as in some cases you may not have to go for elaborate imaging tests,” said Dr Kaushik Murali, president of medical administration, Sankara Eye Hospitals.

“Our hospital has been using new AI tools for the last four years in departments ranging from urology to orthopaedics, and is looking to increase them in more areas in the near future,” said Dr Iyappan Ponnuswamy, medical director and chief radiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.

“Earlier, when doctors had to a measure particular region (hippocampus) of the brain to know the severity of dementia, they found it difficult with conventional MRI scan, but now with new AI tools they can easily measure either side of the brain’s region,” said Dr Iyappan. He said ChatGPT is another AI tool which is used for clinical decision making. “It will assess all medical reports of patients and give guidance on treatment and diagnosis. It helps the doctor decide on the specialty care needed for the patient.”

Doctors say the sensitivity and specificity of these tools are only close to 80-90%, and these tools should only be used as a guide, as there have been times when the system wrongly predicts diseases. “Currently, the algorithms are not so powerful to give accurate results. Even with automated x-rays and MRIs, there is only 88% accuracy,” said Akshay Oleti, business head, Fortis Hospital and also a software developer for healthcare projects.

“AI in healthcare is not at the same pace as it is in e-commerce or banking. It will at least take two decades for AI to replace jobs in the sector,” he added.

Iyappan said the hospital uses AI only as a guidance tools and is not entirely dependent on it. “Though AI tools make work easier, doctors are being cautious. The final diagnosis will be made by the doctor. Doctors have a look at the CT images themselves and only then look at the AI report before preparing the final report to prevent misdiagnosis.”

Doctors have no issues with AI trying to help with regular documentation tasks as various studies and experts opined that healthcare professionals spend nearly half their time on administrative tasks like charting, data input and report generation. Oncology, neurology, cardiology, histopathology and radiology are some of the departments that can use voice AI to record data and save up to two days per month on administrative tasks.

However, not all patients consent to use of AI in treatments such as surgeries. “The only challenge in using AI tools is refusal by the patient. Robotic surgery is a gift for patients and doctors. The outcome of robotic assisted surgeries is good, as there is only small scar, complications and chances of infection. In future, AI can replace CT and MRI scans. The world is facing a lack of radiologists, which AI can address. One doctor will be able to do the work of 10 doctors as AI helps in saving time. It makes the work hassle-free, and reduces the workload,” said Dr V P Chandrasekaran, chief operating officer at SRM Global Hospital.

Public health experts said there is a need to train doctors and nurses to adapt to AI, as the technology works as a co-pilot in the industry. Since health is a sensitive area, there can be no trial and error when predicting diseases or remedies. Only treatment for minor sickness such colds or coughs can be suggested by AI, but complex conditions need human intervention.

India to invest $12bn in AI by ’25

According to the Indian AI Healthcare Market 2019-25 report, large tech companies are pumping funds into AI healthcare innovations. “India would invest $11.78 billion in AI healthcare by 2025 which will enhance the country’s GDP by $1 trillion by 2035,” the report states.

Some AI tools in use

Urologiq: To detect the exact size, location of kidney stones

CAD: Computer aided devices to detect cancer in the body

Bone labelling AI tool: Will label exact rip or bone in case of multi bone fractures

Language Learning Model: Used for clinical decision making, it will assess medical reports and give guidance on treatment

AI Camera: The camera will scan a patient in multiple angles

