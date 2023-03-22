Home World

Russian drone attack on school in Ukraine kills three in Kyiv region

The strike hit a high school about 80 kilometres south of Kyiv, said the emergency services, which published images of heavily damaged buildings.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

KYIV: Three people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian drone attack that hit a vocational high school in the Kyiv region overnight, authorities said Wednesday.

"Three people died, two people were injured and one person was rescued. Four people are probably under the rubble," the state emergency service said on Telegram.

The military administration of Kyiv said three people were killed and seven injured.

The strike hit a high school about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Kyiv, said the emergency services, which published images of heavily damaged buildings.

The attack "partially destroyed" two floors of two student residences and a building that is used for studying, the same source said.

A fire affecting more than 300 square metres (3,200 square feet) of the school was extinguished shortly before 7 am local time, according to the emergency services.

Russia regularly pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, often causing power cuts that prevent people from warming their homes or getting drinking water.

