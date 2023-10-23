Home World

Australian man pleads guilty to culpable driving resulting in Sikh man's death 

Nirvair Singh, 44, a father of two sons, died on the spot when Corey Comport, who was under the influence of drugs crashed into the car driven by the Indian-origin man.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

A police barricade blocks the street near the scene of a fatal shooting that also injured others outside of a downtown in Sacramento, night club in the early morning hours. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 24-year-old Australian man on Monday pleaded guilty in a court to culpable driving which caused the death of a Sikh man in Melbourne, according to a media report.

Nirvair Singh, 44, died on the spot when Corey Comport, who was under the influence of drugs and was driving his jeep at a speed of close to 170km/h in an 80km/h zone to evade police, crashed into the car driven by the Indian-origin man, a father of two sons.

The accident took place in Melbourne on August 30 last year, news website 9news.com reported.

The Victorian County Court was informed that a roadside drug test showed the youth was under the influence of GHB, methamphetamine and ketamine drugs.

While pleading guilty to culpable driving, Comport sobbed in court and admitted that he never should have been behind the wheel.

ALSO READ | Delhi police arrest Indian-origin man who killed Australian woman in 2018

Comport admitted he had been given chances in the past and he wanted to "change his life and become a better person" once he was eventually released from jail, the report said.

County Court Judge Scott Johns adjourned the case to a further plea hearing in December so more psychological material could be obtained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian-origin man Drugs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp