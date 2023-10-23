Australian man pleads guilty to culpable driving resulting in Sikh man's death 

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 24-year-old Australian man on Monday pleaded guilty in a court to culpable driving which caused the death of a Sikh man in Melbourne, according to a media report.

Nirvair Singh, 44, died on the spot when Corey Comport, who was under the influence of drugs and was driving his jeep at a speed of close to 170km/h in an 80km/h zone to evade police, crashed into the car driven by the Indian-origin man, a father of two sons.

The accident took place in Melbourne on August 30 last year, news website 9news.com reported.

The Victorian County Court was informed that a roadside drug test showed the youth was under the influence of GHB, methamphetamine and ketamine drugs.

While pleading guilty to culpable driving, Comport sobbed in court and admitted that he never should have been behind the wheel.

Comport admitted he had been given chances in the past and he wanted to "change his life and become a better person" once he was eventually released from jail, the report said.

County Court Judge Scott Johns adjourned the case to a further plea hearing in December so more psychological material could be obtained.

