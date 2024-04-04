Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake

HUALIEN, TAIWAN: Relief workers set aside stuffed toys, blankets and baby formula for families sheltering Thursday in an elementary school in Hualien, the epicentre of Taiwan's biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

"We have all the necessary stuff –- blankets, toilet and a place to rest," said Indonesian Hendri Sutrisno, who occupied a tent with his wife and two-month-old baby.

The 30-year-old professor at Hualien's Dong Hwa University and his family were among more than 100 people who chose to stay in tents set up at an elementary school after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday.

The aftershocks of the quake -- the biggest since a 7.6 magnitude disaster in 1999 killed 2,400 people -- came thick and fast, and by Thursday morning Hualien had experienced more than 300 rolling tremors.

Hendri said he and his wife hid under a table with their baby when the first quake hit, before grabbing their things and fleeing the building.

"Our worry is when the big aftershocks happen it might be really hard for us to evacuate one more time -- especially with the baby," he told AFP.

"So it will be better, wiser for us to stay here," he said as the infant slept in a stroller.