Biden vows to rebuild Baltimore bridge in disaster zone visit

BALTIMORE, UNITED STATES: US President Joe Biden promised Friday to "move heaven and earth" to rebuild a collapsed Baltimore bridge as he visited the site of the disaster that killed six people.

"I'm here to say, your nation has your back," Biden said in front of the mangled remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which still lie across the huge cargo ship that destroyed it.

As Biden's administration tries to limit the economic fallout in an election year, he added that a new channel allowing access to one of America's biggest ports would open by the end of May.

The president flew over the wreckage of the bridge in his helicopter Marine One so he could get an aerial view of the colossal scale of the March 26 disaster in Baltimore harbor.

Biden then received a briefing from recovery workers who are trying to remove the thousands of tons of wreckage and open alternate channels to allow ships in and out of the port.

"From the air I saw the bridge that's been ripped apart -- but on the ground I see a community that's been pulled together," he added.

The bridge was destroyed in seconds when the Singapore-flagged Dali cargo ship plowed into a support column, killing six road workers and shocking the country.

The Democrat urged Congress to back his plans to fully pay for the rebuilding of the bridge, despite the current paralysis on Capitol Hill as Republicans block much of his legislation.

"We're going to get this paid for," said Biden, 81, wearing a baseball cap with a presidential seal and a jacket to fend off biting wind and cold.

"We're going to move heaven and earth to rebuild this bridge as rapidly as humanly possible."