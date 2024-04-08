Germany 'pathetic' to supply aid to Gaza and arms to Israel, Nicaragua tells top UN court

THE HAGUE: Nicaragua on Monday called on the United Nations' top court to halt German military and other aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin's support was enabling acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Opening Nicaragua's case at the International Court of Justice, the country's ambassador to the Netherlands, Carlos José Argüello Gómez, told the 16-judge panel that "Germany is failing to honor its own obligation to prevent genocide or to ensure respect of international humanitarian law."

While the case brought by Nicaragua centers on Germany, it indirectly aims for Israel's military campaign in Gaza following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory's Health Ministry. Its toll doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants, but it has said women and children make up the majority of the dead.

Israel strongly denies that its assault amounts to genocidal acts, saying it is acting in self defense. Israeli legal adviser Tal Becker told judges at the court earlier this year that the country is fighting a "war it did not start and did not want."

But Nicaragua rejected that defense, in a reference to Germany's support for Israel.