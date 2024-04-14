Sydney mall attacker identified, 'nothing' to suggest terror motive

Cooke said there was no evidence to suggest Cauchi was "driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise."

"We know that the offender in the matter suffered from, suffers from, mental health," he added.

Cauchi was tracked down and shot dead by solo senior police officer Amy Scott, who was instantly hailed by Australia's prime minister as a "hero" who had saved countless lives.

Cauchi's parents said their son had been living in a vehicle and hostels of late, and was only in sporadic contact via text messages.

Police said he was diagnosed with a mental health issue at age 17, but they had no indication about why he may have become violent.

His parents issued a statement through police offering condolences to their son's victims and their families.

They had also sent a message of "support" to the officer who shot him dead, "expressing their concerns for her welfare."

Queensland police said Cauchi had been in contact with police several times over the last four to five years but has never been arrested or charged with any offence.

He is believed to have travelled to Sydney about a month ago and hired a small storage unit in the city. It contained personal belongings, including a boogie board.