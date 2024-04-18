Netanyahu says Israel will decide how to respond as Iran warns against retaliation

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would decide whether and how to respond to Iran's major air assault earlier this week, brushing off calls for restraint from close allies.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack, leaving the region bracing for further escalation after months of fighting in Gaza.

Israel's allies have been urging Israel to hold back on any response to the attack that could spiral.

The diplomatic pressure came as Iran's president warned that even the tiniest invasion of its territory would bring a massive and harsh response.

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel after an apparent Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals.

Israel and Iran have waged a long shadow war, but the strike was Iran's first direct military attack on Israel.

Israel says it and its partners intercepted nearly all the missiles and drones.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel against any retaliation as he addressed an annual army parade, which was moved from its usual route and not broadcast live on state TV  possibly to avoid being targeted.