Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

Iran's state media reported explosions in central Isfahan Friday, as US media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.

Air defence systems over several Iranian cities were activated, state media reported, after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan.

Israel had previously warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend. Most of them were intercepted.

Iran's Fars news agency reported "three explosions" were heard near the Shekari army airbase in the northwest of Isfahan province, while Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said "several" drones had been "successfully shot down".

"There are no reports of a missile attack for now," Dalirian said on social media platform X.

Nuclear facilities in Isfahan were reported to be "completely secure", Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing "reliable sources".

ABC and CBS News reported the strikes had been carried out by Israel, quoting US officials. There was no immediate comment from the White House or Pentagon.

The Israeli military told AFP: "We don't have a comment at this time."