Send rockets to stars not at each other: Elon Musk amid Israel-Iran tensions

CALIFORNIA: Following the reports of Israeli strikes on Isfehan city in Central Iran, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a veiled comment on Friday has said that rockets should be sent to stars rather than at each other.Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran during early hours on Friday morning (local time), ABC News reported citing a senior US official.

However, the official could not confirm whether Syria and Iraq sites were hit as well. The report came shortly after local sources reported blasts in Isfahan region in Central Iran.

Musk's post on X comes right after the blasts were reported across Iran.

"We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars," he said in his social media post. Maybe world leaders should just email memes at each other and let the public vote on who wins," Musk said, adding "I prefer that over war."

Iran's air defence systems were activated in several locations after multiple explosions were heard close to the airport and an army base in the Iranian city of Isfahan, state media reported early Friday morning.

The missile launches come after Iran launched an offensive on targets around Israel on Saturday last week, according to Israeli military authorities, in which the nation fired a barrage of over 300 unmanned drones and missiles.