Biden tells Zelensky US will 'quickly' send military aid

WASHINGTON: The United States will act swiftly to provide new military assistance to help Kyiv in its battle against Russia's invasion, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a Monday call.

The US House of Representatives last week greenlighted a huge and long-delayed foreign aid package that included $61 billion for war-torn Ukraine, and the Senate is expected to follow suit.

According to a White House readout, Biden underscored America's "lasting commitment" to Ukraine "as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression."

Biden told Zelensky the United States will "quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defense needs" as soon as the Senate passes the aid package and Biden signs it into law."

The Senate is expected to take up the measure, which has bipartisan support, on Tuesday.