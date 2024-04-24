Israel's Netanyahu says Gaza protests on US campuses 'horrific'

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday condemned pro-Palestinian student protests in US universities as "horrific", saying the demonstrations "have to be stopped".

Universities across the United States -- Israel's close ally and top provider of military assistance -- have been rocked by demonstrations over Israel's relentless assault on Gaza, triggering mass arrests and shutting down classes at some of the most prestigious US institutions.

"What's happening in America's college campuses is horrific," Netanyahu said in a statement, echoing concerns voiced primarily by supporters of Israel over the safety of Israeli or Jewish students and faculty as the protests intensify.

Some have pointed to anti-Semitic incidents and argued that university leaders are enabling intimidation and hate speech.