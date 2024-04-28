Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China 'to discuss next steps in cooperation'

BEIJING: Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in China on Sunday, state media said, the tech billionaire's second trip in less than a year to the world's biggest market for electric vehicles.

"At the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Tesla (US) CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing this afternoon," state broadcaster CCTV said.

State media said Musk met with Ren Hongbin, the head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, "to discuss next steps in cooperation and other topics".

Musk has extensive business interests in China and his most recent visit was in June last year.

Tesla did not respond to AFP's earlier requests for confirmation that Musk was visiting China or share his itinerary for the trip.