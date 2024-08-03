Bangladesh back on boil; Army says no firing

NEW DELHI: The political impasse continues in Bangladesh with student leaders turning down Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s offer of talks. The Chief of Army Staff (CAS) discussed troop deployment with officers at the Army headquarters and announced there would be no further firing on protesters.

"In his final remarks (while addressing army officials), the CAS said there would be no further firing by the Army. He also mentioned that if the transition of power happened in a non-democratic way, then Bangladesh would become like Kenya. He said these were the worst protests since 1971," said a source from Bangladesh.

"We are confident that the Army means well as they are under oath and not like the Pakistani Army who would threaten to carry out a coup. The protesters have rejected the offer of the Prime Minister for talks. They are demanding her resignation now," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator in Bangladesh, told The New Indian Express.

The protesters plan to launch a non-cooperation movement across the country from August 4 and have urged the public to avoid going to work, paying bills for gas, water, electricity and complying with government norms.