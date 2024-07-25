Bangladesh sends note to India objecting to Mamata's remarks offering shelter to their people

NEW DELHI: India has received a note from Dhaka objecting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks offering shelter to people affected by violent-clashes in that country.

"I can confirm that we have received such a communication from the Bangladesh side. It is essentially on the lines described in the reports,"Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"I would underline that under the 7th Schedule List 1 - Union List, Item 10 of our Constitution, the conduct of foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union government," he said on Thursday.

The Bangladesh government is miffed with Mamata Banerjee after she made a statement at the Martyr’s Day rally of the Trinamool Congress on July 21 that her government would provide shelter to people from violence-hit Bangladesh "if they came knocking on our doors."