Mamata Banerjee offers shelter to Bangladeshi refugees amid ongoing violence

In her address, Banerjee reiterated that the NDA government at the Centre would be short-lived. She emphasized that she, along with other like-minded parties in the INDIA Bloc, including Akhilesh Yadav, would work together to remove the BJP and end its misrule. She made these remarks while welcoming former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was a special guest at the 'Martyrs' Day' rally.

"The BJP does not have the numbers , but still by coercion and by purchasing some other parties they have formed the government. But this will not last long and we are fighting to throw them out very soon.” added Banerjee.

In view of the mounting charges of corruption against her party cadre, Mamata Banerjee instructed party members not to indulge in any corruption or malpractices, but to serve the people and win their hearts, she said "Don't inflict injustice on people or tolerate it; we won't spare even TMC members if they are found guilty." "I want TMC workers to be the people's friends."

"The more we win , the more responsible we have to become . We won’t be rich, but we have to be conscience . Do not indulge in corrupt practices. If you see any MLA/councillor ,MP indulging in corruption report it to the party, The party will take action against them," she added.

Akhilesh Yadav who was present at the rally also said “ NDA government won’t last long and they will fight together to throw it away. The people sitting in the Govt in Delhi are in power only for a few days. ('Woh sarkaar chalne wali nahi hai, woh sarkaar girne wali hai'.)

While praising Akhilesh Yadav, the TMC supremo said, 'The 'Khel' (game) you played in UP should have forced the BJP government (in UP) to resign, but the shameless government is continuing in power by misusing agencies and other means.

Two months after the Lok Sabha elections, TMC MP and second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee had been out of the public eye. He reappeared at today’s rally, explaining that he had been occupied with reviewing the party’s results and performance. He assured that the outcomes of this analysis would become apparent within the next two or three months.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress is observing its annual 'Shahid Diwas' today in remembrance of 13 people shot dead in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest movement by the West Bengal Youth Congress

Despite heavy rains, a large crowd gathered at the Esplanade venue to listen to the party leaders' speeches and raise slogans in support of the TMC. Some TMC workers arrived at the venue the previous day and reached the spot around 4 am to secure a place at the front and hear their leaders speak.

(With inputs from PTI)