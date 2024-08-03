'Leave now', 'book any ticket available': UK, US urge citizens to leave Lebanon

The US embassy in Lebanon has urged its citizens to leave the country on "any ticket available" amid escalating fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a potential broader regional conflict. Despite ongoing flight suspensions and cancellations, the embassy assured that "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available." They advised citizens to book any available flight, even if it doesn’t depart immediately or is not their preferred route.

Similarly, the UK government has called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately due to the heightened risk of conflict, reported AFP.

"Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly," said Foreign Minister David Lammy. "While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals is clear – leave now."

(With inputs from AFP)