Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina won't make political comeback, says son Joy

LONDON: Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina will not make a political comeback, her son and former official adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Monday, asserting that she left the country for her own safety at her family's insistence.

Hasina, 76, resigned and left the country for India earlier in the day amid mass protests against her government.

In an interview with Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy said there would be no political comeback for his mother.

He said that Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

Joy said that his mother, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her," according to the report.