Transparency Int'l calls for effective protection of minorities, state properties in violence-hit Bangladesh

DHAKA: Terming attacks on minorities as against the fundamental spirit of the students' movement, Transparency International Bangladesh has called on authorities to ensure the security of religious minorities and state assets in the violence-hit nation, media reports said on Wednesday.

As the army took charge following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the death toll in the violence, in which temples were also attacked, rose to 440, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed 84-year-old Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an upcoming interim government.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina's Awami League party have been killed in the violence, according to two community leaders in Dhaka.

According to a Daily Star report, there was massive vandalism and destruction at popular folk band Joler Gaan's frontman Rahul Ananda's residence on Monday prompting the singer and his family to take shelter at a secret place.

Rahul Da and his family are shaken and take shelter to a secret place known to only a few.