Sheikh Hasina's plan to travel to UK hits roadblock, may be in India for few days

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock over some "uncertainties," and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Hasina, who landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday in a C-130J military transport aircraft hours after resigning as the prime minister, has been shifted to an unspecified location under tight security, they said.

The former Bangladesh prime minister, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, planned to leave for London from India to take temporary refuge but the option is not being pursued now.

This is after the UK government indicated that she may not get legal protection against any possible probe into the massive violent protests in her country, they said.

The Awami League leader planned to travel to London through India, and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed in Hindon, the people cited above said.

Hasina decided to travel to London as Rehana's daughter, Tulip Siddiq, is a member of the British Parliament. Tulip is economic secretary to the Treasury and Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate.

In a statement, British foreign secretary David Lammy said in London on Monday that Bangladesh has seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life in the last two weeks, and the people of the country "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events."