Minorities faced 205 attacks after fall of Hasina government in Bangladesh: Hindu groups

DHAKA: Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations in the violence-hit nation

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad on Friday presented the data in an open letter to 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the head of an interim government, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

According to the data, at least 205 attacks on members of minority communities in 52 districts have been recorded since Monday, when Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

"We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, said.