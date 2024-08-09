Centre forms committee to monitor situation along Indo-Bangla border: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Centre government has set up a panel to monitor the situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there,” Shah posted on X.

“The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” the minister added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday had said that it thwarted a "significant" infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshis along the International Border (IB) in West Bengal, amid an ongoing "high alert", announced due to turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Officials said the personnel of the force stopped about 120–140 Bangladeshi citizens who were attempting to cross over to the Indian side from multiple locations in the eastern state.

The force has been a "high alert" mode since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka earlier this week.

The BSF guards the Indian front on the eastern flank of the country that runs along five states and it has deployed as many as 87 battalions comprising about 90,000 troops.

West Bengal shares a total of 2,217 kilometres of its border with Bangladesh, along with Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).