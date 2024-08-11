Bringing economy back on track top priority, says Bangladesh interim finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed

"Then we'll work on bringing reforms," state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted him as saying.

"For various reasons, the country's economy has slowed down. Our goal will be to revive the economy as quickly as possible. Once the economy comes to a standstill, it becomes quite difficult to restart it. We do not want it to come to a halt," he said.

"There are various problems in the economy. There are issues with the banking sector, inflation, and many other complexities. We will need to work on all fronts," the Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying.

Asserting that they have been given the responsibility during a "critical time" for the country, he said, "At this time, it's not just about law and order or security measures; opening banks, keeping ports operational everything needs to be given equal importance."

He added that it would not take much time to resume the basic operations of the banking sector. "Already the operations are there, but there were some deviations at the middle of the operations. The operations were not at all derailed, rather slowed down a little bit. We'll enhance the pace," he said.

He said the interim government wants to establish an "equal and just-based society" and to ensure increasing incomes while reducing inflation.