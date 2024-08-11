Hasina blames US for Bangladesh crisis, leaked statement reveals

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina’s statement leaked in certain segments of the media reveals her blaming the US for the current crisis in the country. This hasn’t come as a shock as there have been issues between her regime and the US for a long time.

The leaked statement has reportedly stated that if Hasina had handed over St. Martin port to the US, things would have been different in Bangladesh.

It was earlier reported that the intelligentsia in Bangladesh alleged that the US was behind the mayhem in Dhaka.

“The US, it may be recalled, was constantly questioning Bangladesh’s elections, had imposed visa sanctions and was commenting on their human rights violations before elections were held in Bangladesh in January this year,” said an academician from Dhaka adding that trouble was brewing between the two nations for a while.

Meanwhile, mayhem continues in Bangladesh, with the police force refusing to work. Police have been butchered in the violence, even when they went to surrender so they aren’t taking any chances.

“The policemen are sitting in civil clothes in their respective stations but are passive. They have a list of demands which includes setting up a separate ministry for them, until then they will go slow,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a well-known political commentator in Dhaka, told this newspaper.