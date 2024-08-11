World

Syed Refaat Ahmed swears in as new Bangladesh chief justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed the senior-most high court judge, was sworn into office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. He became the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh
University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, BangladeshPhoto | AP
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh's new Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has been sworn into office after his predecessor Obaidul Hassan, a loyalist of toppled premier Sheikh Hasina, quit following protesters demands, a presidential official said on Sunday.

Ahmed, the senior-most high court judge, was sworn into office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. He became the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh, the president's press secretary Shiplu Zaman told AFP. He was studied at the University of Dhaka, Oxford and Tufts University in the United States.

University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
The irony of freedom betrayed Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India on Monday as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule. Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents over her 15-year rule.

University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India, may flee abroad; Army announces interim govt takeover

Cabinet ministers left blindsided by her sudden fall have gone to ground. At the same time, several top appointees have been forced out of office -- including the national police chief and the central bank governor.

University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Ouster of Bangladesh ally a diplomatic dilemma for India

Ahmed's predecessor Obaidul Hassan on Saturday became the latest to announce his departure, after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court to demand his resignation. It is the latest in a string of fresh appointments to replace an old guard viewed as linked to the previous regime, ousted by the student-led uprising.

Hassan was appointed last year. During his tenure, he oversaw a much-criticised war crimes tribunal that ordered the execution of Hasina's opponents.

University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina and the hedge-your-bets lesson Bangladesh has served to India

Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, 84, had returned from Europe this week to lead a temporary administration facing the monumental challenge of ending disorder and enacting democratic reforms.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work in microfinance, credited with helping millions of Bangladeshis out of grinding poverty.

He took charge on Thursday as "chief advisor" to a caretaker administration, comprised of fellow civilians bar one retired brigadier-general. He said that he wants to hold elections "within a few months" and the restoration of law and order is the caretaker administration's "first priority.

University students shout slogans during a protest to demand justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes and ask for their campuses to be opened, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Over 100 killed in violence across Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster
Bangladesh chief justice
Syed Refaat Ahmed

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com