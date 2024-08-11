Syed Refaat Ahmed swears in as new Bangladesh chief justice

DHAKA: Bangladesh's new Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has been sworn into office after his predecessor Obaidul Hassan, a loyalist of toppled premier Sheikh Hasina, quit following protesters demands, a presidential official said on Sunday.

Ahmed, the senior-most high court judge, was sworn into office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin. He became the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh, the president's press secretary Shiplu Zaman told AFP. He was studied at the University of Dhaka, Oxford and Tufts University in the United States.