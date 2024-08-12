Businesses in Bangladesh hit by cash supply drought: Report

DHAKA: Businesses in Bangladesh are facing a liquidity crunch as the central bank has capped the withdrawal of cash from banks at Tk 2 lakh amidst uncertainty in the country following the fall of the Sheikh Hasin-led government, a media report said on Monday.

The Bangladesh Bank set a cash withdrawal limit of Tk 2 lakh (Rs 1.42 lakh approximately) per account on Saturday, increasing it from the Tk 1 lakh announced earlier.

The central bank decided this due to security concerns as police are yet to return to work fully, following the clashes between police and students during the widespread protests against Hasina's Awami League-led government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Interim Finance and Planning Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Sunday also said that the limit on cash withdrawals was required given the current situation.

Businesses, especially those mainly dealing with cash transactions, said they would be in a tough situation if the cash crisis lingers and restrictions remain next week, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Ahmed, a former governor of Bangladesh Bank has said that the top priority of Bangladesh's interim government is to bring the economy back on track and restore the people's trust in the banks.

Talking to reporters on Saturday for the first time after assuming office, Ahmed said the government's priority is to restore the trust of common people in the banks while resuming the operations of the central bank.