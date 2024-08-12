Situation in Bangladesh continues to be volatile, police refuse to work

NEW DELHI: Violence continues to grip Bangladesh as unrest intensifies, even after the newly appointed interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus took charge. Yunus now faces the daunting task of restoring order amid ongoing bloodshed and widespread chaos.

The police force in the country is refusing to work after several officers were brutally attacked, even while attempting to surrender. Fearing further violence, the police are taking no chances, deepening the country's chaos.

"The policemen are sitting in civil clothes in their respective stations but are passive. They have a list of demands which includes setting up a separate ministry for them, until then they will go slow," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a well-known political commentator in Dhaka told TNIE.