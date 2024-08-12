Situation in Bangladesh continues to be volatile, police refuse to work

NEW DELHI: Violence continues to grip Bangladesh as unrest intensifies, even after the newly appointed interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus took charge. Yunus now faces the daunting task of restoring order amid ongoing bloodshed and widespread chaos.
The police force in the country is refusing to work after several officers were brutally attacked, even while attempting to surrender. Fearing further violence, the police are taking no chances, deepening the country's chaos.
"The policemen are sitting in civil clothes in their respective stations but are passive. They have a list of demands which includes setting up a separate ministry for them, until then they will go slow," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a well-known political commentator in Dhaka told TNIE.
The day’s event included a gunshots being fired on a crowd outside Ismali bank which left five injured. Former foreign minister, Hasan Mahmud’s accounts have been frozen.
Meanwhile, protests were held in front of Bangladesh High Commission in UK by Hindus and also some other parts of the world.
"In Bangladesh there were many University Vice Chancellors who have resigned today. Besides, the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has resigned and gone to Australia, the Director General of Bangla Academy (which is a coveted institution) too has stepped down," Professor Kalimullah added.
Meanwhile, the leader of the interim government in Bangladesh Mohamad Yunus wants Sheikh Hasina to be sent back to Bangladesh so that she can be tried under a criminal court of justice.