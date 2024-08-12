Statement attributed to Hasina fake, says her son

Media reports citing Hasina’s purported resignation letter quoted her as saying that she could have saved her government if she had agreed to hand over the strategically located St Martin Island to the US. St Martin Island is located 9 km south of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf peninsula.

Protests continued in Bangladesh on Sunday even as the police force remained passive. “The policemen are sitting in civil clothes in their respective stations. They have a list of demands, which include setting up a separate ministry for them,’’ Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator in Dhaka told this newspaper. Gunshots were fired at protesters outside Ismali Bank in Dhaka where a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the bank officials. At least five persons were injured.

BSF said it apprehended 11 Bangladesh nationals who were trying to infiltrate into India.