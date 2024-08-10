Hindu minority protests, Chinese surveillance ships and top judge’s resignation mar normalcy in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Two days after Bangladesh's interim government took charge, the country saw significant developments, including the country's top judge resigning on Saturday following an ultimatum from protesters.

Additionally, Hindu minorities protested attacks against them and called for their right to safety and coexistence, while concerns grew over Chinese surveillance near the Bay of Bengal.

"The way things are at present in Bangladesh, where three major powers of the world have confluenced to put things in order, there is nothing but chaos around. China has deployed three ships in the Indian Ocean, near the Bay of Bengal. We are rudderless, literally," Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a political commentator in Bangladesh, told TNIE.

On Saturday, Bangladesh's Chief Justice, Obaidul Hassan, along with five Appellate judges, resigned "in principle" following an ultimatum from protesters, who threatened to besiege the residences of the Chief Justice and the Appellate Division judges if their demands were not met. The resignations occurred amid fears that the judges were planning a meeting to declare the new interim government unconstitutional.

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the senior-most judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, was initially appointed as a judge of the Appellate Division before being elevated to the position of Chief Justice.

Similarly, ASM Maksud Kamal resigned from his position as vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, citing "personal reasons" after being asked to step down by the protesters. According to local media reports, Kamal submitted his resignation letter to the education ministry following a conversation with an advisor to the interim government.