Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus dials PM Modi, assures the safety of Hindus, other minorities

NEW DELHI: Following a recent surge in violence in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grave concern about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country. In his Independence Day speech, Modi highlighted the distress of over 140 crore Indians regarding the situation in Bangladesh and termed the attacks on Hindus as "worrisome."

A day after Modi's speech, Bangladesh's interim government chief advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, reached out to Modi via phone on Friday. During their conversation, Yunus assured Modi of the Bangladeshi government's commitment to ensuring the protection and safety of Hindus and other minorities in the country. Modi shared this update in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the supportive stance of India towards a democratic, stable, and progressive Bangladesh.