Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus dials PM Modi, assures the safety of Hindus, other minorities
NEW DELHI: Following a recent surge in violence in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grave concern about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country. In his Independence Day speech, Modi highlighted the distress of over 140 crore Indians regarding the situation in Bangladesh and termed the attacks on Hindus as "worrisome."
A day after Modi's speech, Bangladesh's interim government chief advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, reached out to Modi via phone on Friday. During their conversation, Yunus assured Modi of the Bangladeshi government's commitment to ensuring the protection and safety of Hindus and other minorities in the country. Modi shared this update in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the supportive stance of India towards a democratic, stable, and progressive Bangladesh.
In his post, Modi detailed that Yunus had conveyed his assurance that all necessary measures would be taken to safeguard minority communities amidst the ongoing unrest. Modi reiterated India's support for a peaceful resolution and stability in Bangladesh, highlighting the importance of security for all communities in the region.
The recent violence in Bangladesh has drawn international attention, and Modi's statements reflect India's broader concern for regional stability and the welfare of minority populations. The dialogue between Modi and Yunus underscores a commitment to addressing the crisis and fostering a safer environment for everyone in Bangladesh.