Harris to unveil plan for US economy in major policy rollout

RALEIGH: Kamala Harris is expected to take on companies unfairly jacking up prices as she sets out her economic agenda Friday in her first major policy announcement as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

The vice president, who replaced President Joe Biden atop the ticket last month, has been carried by surging enthusiasm, bolstered by new government figures this week showing inflation cooling.

More Americans now trust Harris to handle the economy than her Republican rival Donald Trump, according to a new University of Michigan poll, the first time in this election cycle that the former president has been behind on the issue.

But with the Democratic National Convention just days away, the 59-year-old vice president has been under increasing pressure to tell voters exactly what she stands for.

And while she has previewed a handful of policies, she has yet to settle on a concrete plan for governing, instead framing the sprint to the November 5 election in broad terms as a "fight for the future."

"Elections aren't just about winning. They're about accumulating political capital for a particular agenda, which Ms. Harris can't do unless she articulates one," the conservative Wall Street Journal said in an editorial.

Harris's first economic proposal -- to not tax tips -- perplexed some Democrats, who mocked the proposal as a "ploy" for votes after Trump first floated something similar.