Seventh case filed against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

Days after Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal started an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity, another murder case has been filed against the ousted PM.

The case names Hasina, former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, and 32 others as accused in connection with the death of a college student in Chattogram during the anti-government student protests that rocked Bangladesh.

According to bdnews24, the case was filed on Saturday morning at the Chandgaon Police Station by the murdered student Tanvir Siddiqui's uncle Mohammad Parvez.

According to the report citing the case statement, Tanvir, a student at Government Ashekane Awlia Degree College was shot by the Bangladesh police while participating in the student protests on August 18. The shooting order was given by Hasina and Nowfel, according to the report. Tanvir later died in the hospital.

Two other people including a Chattogram University student were also shot dead by the police at the same location on the same day.

Tanvir's murder case is the seventh of a series of cases filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and top officials of her government after she resigned and fled the country amid nationwide protests.

Five cases have been lodged against Hasina in Dhaka in the last four days, four of which are murder cases. The other case involves abduction and torture charges.

A murder case was also filed in Bogura on Friday regarding the death of a teacher during the student protests, according to bdnews24.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal started an investigation against Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during the students' mass movement against her government.