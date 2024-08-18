Interim govt chief Yunus accuses ousted PM Hasina of destroying every institution of Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Sunday accused deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina of destroying every institution of the country in her efforts to stay in power, as he promised to hold a free, fair and participatory election as soon as his government completes the "mandate" of carrying out "vital reforms."

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs. After Hasina's ouster, 84-year-old Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8.

"In their efforts to stay in power, Sheikh Hasina's dictatorship destroyed every institution of the country. The judiciary was broken. Democratic rights were suppressed through a brutal decade-and-a-half-long crackdown," United News of Bangladesh quoted Yunus as saying through his press secretary, Shafiqul Alam.

His comments came as he briefed diplomats stationed in Dhaka for the first time since the interim government's inception.

Yunus said he took over a country that was, in many ways, a complete mess. He emphasises the required reforms in the Election Commission, judiciary, civil administration, security forces, and media.

The chief adviser said elections were rigged blatantly, and generations of young people grew up without exercising their voting rights.

"Banks were robbed with full political patronisation. And the state coffer was plundered by abusing power," Yunus said, adding that they will also make sincere efforts to promote national reconciliation.

Yunus said they will undertake robust and far-reaching economic reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and sustained growth, with priority attached to good governance and combating corruption and mismanagement.

He said the top priority of the interim government would be to bring the law and order situation under control.

"We will be close to normalcy within a short period, with the unwavering support of our people and patriotic armed forces," Yunus said.

The police force has also resumed its operations. The armed forces will continue to serve in aid of civil power as long as the situation warrants.

"Our government remains pledge-bound to ensure the safety and security of all religious and ethnic groups," he said.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu communities following the fall of the Hasina-led government.

Yunus said the interim government will hold a "free, fair participatory" election as soon as it completes the "mandate" to carry out "vital reforms."