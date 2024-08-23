Kamala Harris warns about consequences of putting Trump back in White House in her acceptance speech

CHICAGO: Kamala Harris has vowed to be president for all Americans" and asked them to reject political divisions, warning of "extremely serious" consequences of putting her Republican rival Donald Trump back in White House.

Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted her party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party.

The 59-year-old leader walked on stage to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

Chants of Yes You Can! erupted before her remarks. Taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago to accept her nomination, Harris said she is no stranger to unlikely journeys.

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination the United States," she said.

She remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.

She said the November 5 election is the most important in America's history. Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," she said in her 40-minute speech.