Israel strikes southern Lebanon as Hezbollah launches rockets in 'first phase' of retaliation

JERUSALEM: Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Sunday in what it said was a pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah, as the militant group said it had launched hundreds of rockets and drones to avenge the killing of one of its top commanders last month.

The heavy exchange of fire threatened to trigger an all-out war that could draw in the United States, Iran and militant groups across the region. It could also torpedo efforts to forge a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has been allegedly committing genocide for more than ten months.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah was planning to launch a heavy barrage of rockets and missiles toward Israel. Soon after, Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on Israeli military positions as an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur, one of its founders, in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month.

The attacks came as Egypt hosts a new round of talks aimed at ending Israel's war in Gaza. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a cease-fire in Gaza. Iran supports both groups as well as militants in Syria, Iraq and Yemen who might join any larger conflict.

Air raid sirens were reported throughout northern Israel, and Israel's Ben-Gurion international airport diverted incoming flights and delayed takeoffs for a time. Israel's Airports Authority said flights resumed at 7 a.m. local time.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said one person had been killed in a strike on a car in the town of Khiam. Lebanese media reported other strikes across the south, and footage of apparent strikes circulated on social media.