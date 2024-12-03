Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war shortages

Essential goods like water, fresh produce and medicines are also scarce.

Gazans across the territory have told AFP in recent months how they wake up at the crack of dawn just to ensure they can get some flour or bread, with current availability reaching an all-time low.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, AFP photographers saw dozens of people at a distribution point, bodies pressed against each other.

Over each other's heads, everyone tries to reach out as far as possible to grab the round bread.

A small child, her face covered in tears, squeezes a coin between her fingers as she makes her way through the crowd of adults.

Nothing in markets

"I walked about eight kilometres (five miles) to get bread," Hatem Kullab, a displaced Palestinian living in a neighbourhood of makeshift tents, told AFP.

It was in the middle of one of these crowds that two women and a child were trampled to death in a stampede at a bakery in the central Gazan city of Deir el-Balah Friday.

"To get a loaf of bread you need a whole day of eight to 10 hours," said the brother of one of the women killed, describing his sister's ordeal as she tried to get bread to feed 10 family members.

"The suffering that my sister went through is suffered by all the Palestinian people," Jameel Fayyad told AFP, criticising what he described as poor management of the bakeries.

Fayyad's anger was largely directed at Israel, but he also blamed the World Food Programme (WFP) and "traders who want to make money on the backs of people".

Palestinians from across the Gaza Strip told AFP journalists that it is extremely difficult to find the 50-kilogram (110 pounds) bags of flour that would last them several weeks before the war.

"There is no flour, no food, no vegetables in the markets," Nasser Al-Shawa, 56, said, who, like most residents, was forced to leave his home because of the bombings and lives with his children and grandchildren in central Gaza.

Shawa, who now lives in a friend's house in Deir el-Balah, says a 50-kilogram bag costs between 500 and 700 shekels ($137 and $192).

Before the war, it cost around 100 shekels.

Inside Gaza where more than half of the buildings have been destroyed, the production is at an almost complete standstill. Flour mills, warehouses storing flour and industrial bakeries are unable to function because they have been so heavily damaged by strikes.

Bullet to the head