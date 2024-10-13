Economic toll of Israel’s widening war

The toll so far

Beyond the human deaths and suffering, Gaza’s economy has been bombed back to the stone age. A comprehensive UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report of early 2024 said between 80% and 96% of Gaza’s agricultural assets – including irrigation systems, livestock farms, and orchards – had been decimated, crippling the region’s food production and worsening already high levels of food insecurity. As much as 82% of private businesses, a key driver of Gaza’s economy, are damaged or destroyed.

For Israel too it has been a crippling war, though nowhere near what the Palestinians have suffered. Israel’s economy is experiencing the sharpest slowdown among the developed OECD countries. Its GDP contracted by 4.1% in the weeks after October 7, and the downturn continued into 2024, falling by an additional 1.1% and 1.4% in the first two quarters.

With the fighting intensifying after the invasion of South Lebanon, the Bank of Israel has estimated the cost of the war will reach USD 67 bn by 2025 – a huge deficit to cover even after a USD 14.5 bn military age package from the US.

For the region, the one year of war has meant plummeting GDP growth and a slowdown in investments. In its mid-April assessment of the region, the IMF has warned the Middle East, north Africa and Pakistan GDP growth will be a ‘lacklustre’ 2.6% in 2024, down from 3.3% in its previous forecast.

There has been a major disruption of maritime trade routes due to the persistent attacks by the Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Traffic through the Suez Canal—a significant source of revenue for Egypt—has been reduced to a trickle as ships are taking the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope.