Israel attacks schools, refugee camps in northern Gaza; kills 30 people including children

Israeli strikes on refugee camps in northern Gaza's Jabalia town on Friday killed at least 30 Palestinians including children, said Gaza's civil defence agency.

The agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that a strike that occurred before 9:40 pm local time (1840 GMT) had left 12 dead, including women and children in the town.

Bassal said that 14 people were still missing and likely trapped under the rubble.

Several strikes on eight schools in the camp that were serving as shelters for displaced Palestinians killed at least 18 people, the agency's northern Gaza director Ahmad al-Kahlut said.

In total, the day's strikes left at least 110 injured, according to figures provided by the agency.

The Israeli military did not respond to questions about the strikes on schools in Jabalia camp, reported AFP.