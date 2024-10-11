'Inviolability of UN premises must be respected': India condemns Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

India on Friday said it was "concerned" at the "deteriorating" security situation in parts of West Asia after the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon accused the Israeli forces of firing at its headquarters in South Lebanon.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said New Delhi continues to monitor the situation closely amid reports that UN peacekeepers have been caught in the intensified fighting in Lebanon.

"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely," the MEA said.

"Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate," the MEA added.