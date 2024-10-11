Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians

BEIRUT: As the war between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, Lebanese civilians are increasingly paying the price and this dangerous reality often becomes clear in the middle of the night.

That's when the Israeli military typically warns people to evacuate buildings or neighbourhoods to avoid airstrikes.

Moein Shreif was recently awakened at 3 am by a neighbour calling to alert him that Israel planned to strike a nearby building in his middle-class suburb south of Beirut, where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

Shreif, his wife and their three children quickly fled their multi-story apartment building and drove away. Within minutes, explosions rang out, he said later that day upon returning to see the smouldering ruins of his building and the one next door.

"I didn't even have time to dress properly, as you can see," said Shreif, a well-known Lebanese folk and pop singer who was still wearing his pyjamas from the night before.

"I didn't take anything out of the house."

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging strikes nearly every day since the start of the war in Gaza. Hezbollah says it will fire rockets into Israel until there's a cease-fire in Gaza; Israel says its fighting to stop those attacks, which have forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes.

But it wasn't until late last month, when Israel dramatically expanded its aerial campaign against Hezbollah, that Lebanese people began receiving regular warnings about upcoming airstrikes.

Human rights groups say Israel's warnings—which aren't issued before many airstrikes—are inadequate and sometimes misleading.

On Sept. 23, Israel made 80,000 calls into Lebanon, according to Imad Kreidieh, head of the country's telecommunications company—presumably recorded warnings about upcoming airstrikes. The calls caused panic. Schools shut down. People rushed home early from work.

It ended up being the deadliest day of airstrikes in Lebanon in decades, with over 500 people killed—roughly one quarter of all those killed in Lebanon the past year, according to the country's Health Ministry. Women and children make up one quarter of all the deaths, the ministry says.