US to send more troops after Israeli strikes kill nearly 500 in Lebanon; Netanyahu tells Lebanese to flee

The US is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said Monday.

This comes after the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, as Israel bombed Lebanon on Monday, killing nearly 500 people.

Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Lebanese people, telling them to move away from danger as the Israeli military hit Hezbollah targets in the country's south and east.

"Please, get out of harm's way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes," Netanyahu said in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

In a recorded message, Netanyahu urged Lebanese civilians to heed Israeli calls to evacuate, saying "take this warning seriously."

Thousands of Lebanese fled the south, and the main highway out of the southern port city of Sidon was jammed with cars heading towards capital Beirut in the biggest exodus since 2006.

Lebanon's health ministry said the strikes killed 492 people, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded 1,645 people—a staggering one-day toll for a country still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices last week.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the earlier strikes hit hospitals, medical centers and ambulances. The government ordered schools and universities to close across most of the country and began preparing shelters for the displaced.

Some strikes hit residential areas in the south and the eastern Bekaa Valley. One hit a wooded area as far away as Byblos, more than 80 miles (130 kilometres) from the border north of Beirut.

The Israeli military said it struck 1,600 Hezbollah targets Monday, destroying cruise missiles, long- and short-range rockets, and attack drones. Israel estimates Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including guided missiles and long-range projectiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.

Earlier Monday evening, the Israeli military said it had carried out a targeted strike in Beirut. It did not give details.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported three missiles hit southern Beirut's Beir al-Abed neighbourhood. Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said six people were wounded.

Israel said it was expanding the airstrikes to include areas of the valley along Lebanon's eastern border with Syria.

Hezbollah has long had an established presence in the valley, where the group was founded in 1982 with the help of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the wake of Israel's invasion and occupation of Lebanon.

Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said Israel was preparing its "next phases" of operations against Hezbollah, and that its airstrikes were "proactive," targeting Hezbollah infrastructure built over the past 20 years.

Halevi said the goal was to allow displaced Israelis to return to their homes in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets towards Israel, including at military bases. It also targeted for a second day the facilities of the Rafael defense firm, headquartered in Haifa.

The evacuation warnings were the first of their kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire on Sunday. Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

The increasing strikes and counterstrikes have raised fears of an all-out war, even as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza and tries to negotiate the release of scores of hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue its strikes in solidarity with Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed militant group.

UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border, meanwhile, have stopped their patrols and are staying in their bases "given the volume of exchange of fire," a UN spokesman said.

Stéphane Dujarric told reporters that UN Secretary-General António Guterres was "alarmed" at the escalating violence and large number of civilian casualties reported in Lebanon.