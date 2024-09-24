Two-day death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon reaches 558

Lebanese health authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll from two days of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah militants to 558, including 50 children and 94 women.

Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters that 1,835 people have also been wounded since early Monday. They were taken to 54 hospitals around Lebanon, he said.

Abiad added that four paramedics were among those killed, and 16 paramedics and firefighters were among the wounded.

Palestinian officials in Gaza, meanwhile, said new Israeli strike killed at least seven people in the southern city of Khan Younis.