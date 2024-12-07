Syria civil war: Army to redeploy troops in Daraa, Sweida as rebels take control

The Syrian army said it was redeploying in two southern provinces on Saturday after a war monitor reported government forces had lost control of most of Daraa province, the cradle of the country's 2011 uprising.
"Our forces operating in Daraa and Sweida are redeploying and repositioning, and establishing a... security cordon in that direction after terrorist elements attacked remote army checkpoints," the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said in a statement carried by state media.
The army's statement said it was "beginning to regain control in Homs and Hama provinces in the face of terrorist organisations", as rebels who launched a stunning offensive last week, taking key cities Aleppo and Hama, battled troops near Homs.
On Friday evening, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said local factions had taken control of more than 90 percent of Daraa, including the eponymous city.
In neighbouring Sweida, the Britain-based monitor and local media said the governor, the police and prison chiefs, and the local ruling Baath Party leader had left their offices as local fighters took control of several checkpoints.
Sweida is the heartland of Syria's Druze minority and has witnessed anti-government demonstrations for more than a year. Daraa province has been plagued by unrest in recent years, with frequent attacks, armed clashes and assassinations, some claimed by the Islamic State group.
'No place for sectarianism'
Syrian rebel commander Hassan Abdel Ghani sought to reassure religious minorities on Saturday after their alliance led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive last week, capturing key cities and swathes of territory from government control.
After seizing areas where "different religious sects and minorities" live, Abdel Ghani said in a statement on Telegram: "We ask that all sects be reassured... for the era of sectarianism and tyranny has gone away forever."
"It has become clear to everyone that our forces have proven their discipline on the field under the directives and orders of our leadership," said Abdel Ghani, who is part of the HTS-led alliance.
Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Observatory, said that government forces had brought "large reinforcements" near Homs city, while Russia and Syria launched strikes and artillery shelling on rebels in the northern Homs countryside.
Liberated by 'the devil'
Syrians seeking refuge in foreign land keep a close watch on the current developments.
"We've been dreaming of this for more than a decade," said Yazan, a 39-year-old former activist who now lives in France.
Asked whether he was worried about HTS's Islamist agenda, he said: "It doesn't matter to me who is conducting this. The devil himself could be behind it. What people care about is who is going to liberate the country."
On the other side of the sectarian divide, Haidar, 37, who lives in an Alawite-majority neighbourhood, told AFP by telephone that "fear is the umbrella that covers Homs now."