Gaza health officials say latest Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14 including children

DEIR AL BALAH: Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 14 people including children on Sunday, Palestinian health officials said, while the bombing of a hospital in northern Gaza wounded a half-dozen patients.

Israel’s military continues its latest offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza, whose remaining Palestinians have been almost completely cut off from the rest of the territory amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

One airstrike flattened a residential building in the urban Bureij refugee camp Sunday afternoon, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah, where the casualties were taken.