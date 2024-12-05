Israel committing genocide in Gaza, finds Amnesty International's latest investigation report

An investigation by human rights organisation Amnesty International has concluded that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The report titled ‘You Feel Like You Are Subhuman’: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza, prepared after investigating Israel's actions in Gaza over a period of nine months from October 2023 to late July 2024, throws light on various serious violations of international law by Israel, which when considered broadly hint at its "genocidal intent."

“Amnesty International’s report demonstrates that Israel has carried out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza," said Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

"These acts include killings, causing serious bodily or mental harm and deliberately inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction," she said.

Callamard stated that as Israel's genocide progressed in Gaza, it has continuously treated Palestinians as a "subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them.”

Citing the findings of the report, Callamard mentioned that Israel has "persisted in committing genocidal acts," fully aware of the irreparable harm it was inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza.

"It continued to do so in defiance of countless warnings about the catastrophic humanitarian situation and of legally binding decisions from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to take immediate measures to enable the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” she noted.

"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now," Callamard stressed.

She pointed out that countries like US, which continue to supply arms to Israel are "risking" being complicit in the genocide.

"States that continue to transfer arms to Israel at this time must know they are violating their obligation to prevent genocide and are at risk of becoming complicit in genocide. All states with influence over Israel, particularly key arms suppliers like the USA and Germany, but also other EU member states, the UK and others, must act now to bring Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza to an immediate end,” she said.

The 296-page report, released on Thursday noted that Israel cannot justify or legalise its genocide in Gaza using its military goal to eradicate Hamas. It noted that genocidal intent can "co-exist alongside military goals and does not need to be the sole intent."

It further added that Hamas attack on Israel and hostage-taking "can never justify" its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

“Taking into account the pre-existing context of dispossession, apartheid and unlawful military occupation in which these acts have been committed, we could find only one reasonable conclusion: Israel’s intent is the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, whether in parallel with, or as a means to achieve, its military goal of destroying Hamas,” said Agnes Callamard.

The Amnesty International report adds to a March report by the UN special rapporteur for Palestine that concluded “there are reasonable grounds to believe” Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians.