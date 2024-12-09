Syrians flock to celebrate new day after President Assad's fall, embassy in Moscow raise oppn flag

DAMASCUS: Syrians flocked to the main square of the capital city Damascus on Monday to mark what many regard as a long-awaited new dawn after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, AFP journalists saw.

Assad fled to Russia on Sunday after a lightning offensive spearheaded by Islamist rebels ousted him from power, opening a new chapter in Syria's history after five decades of rule by his clan.

AFP journalists at Umayyad Square saw fighters deployed as joyful residents flocked to the scene following a nighttime curfew imposed by the rebels for the capital.

"It's indescribable, we never thought this nightmare would end, we are reborn," 49-year-old Rim Ramadan, a civil servant at the finance ministry, told AFP at the square in the heart of the capital.

"We were afraid for 55 years of speaking, even at home, we used to say the walls had ears," Ramadan said, as people honked their car horns and rebels fired their guns into the air.

"We feel like we're living a dream," she added.

Elsewhere in the capital, some neighbourhoods were deserted, another AFP journalist saw.