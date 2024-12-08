'Damascus Spring': Reports say Assad arrives in Moscow after rebels seize Syria

Meanwhile, Dozens of Syrians explored Assad's luxurious Damascus home after it was looted on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, following the fall of the capital to rebel forces.

Women, children and men could be seen touring the home and its large garden, with the rooms completely empty, save some furniture and a portrait of Assad thrown on the floor. "I came for revenge; they oppressed us in incredible ways," Abu Omar, 44, told AFP.

"I am taking pictures because I am so happy to be here in the middle of his house," he added, showing photographs on his mobile phone.

The residence in the upscale al-Maliki neighbourhood comprises three six-storey buildings.

How did Assad flee?

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Assad left on a private plane that took off from Damascus international airport at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Saturday night, without specifying where he headed.

After that, the army and security forces pulled out of the airport, with commercial flights already suspended earlier, added the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground.

The rebels, who began a lightning offensive on October 27, quickly announced they had toppled "tyrant" Assad and that Damascus was a "free" city, calling on millions of Syrians who fled the war for safety abroad to return home.

Assad's location was not clear on Sunday morning, but Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP there were three main possibilities.

The first was that Assad headed to Russia, which over the years has provided key military, political and diplomatic support for the Syrian leader, including with its air power.

Second that he fled to his other main ally Iran, which has sent military advisers to Syria and supported fighters, including from Lebanon's Hezbollah, who have been on the battlefield alongside government soldiers.

The third option, Abdel Rahman said, is that Assad went to the United Arab Emirates, the first Arab Gulf country to restore broken ties with Damascus in 2018 after they were severed following the war's outbreak in 2011.

However, there is speculation that a plane allegedly carrying Assad was shot down or crashed while attempting to leave Damascus. There has been no official confirmation.